Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Up 81.7% in July

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.67 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.52 and a 1 year high of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.61 and its 200 day moving average is 0.71.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.