AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.49% of AmerisourceBergen worth $158,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.50. 880,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

