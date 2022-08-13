Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,006. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

