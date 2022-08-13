American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $277.72. 1,110,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average is $249.33.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

