Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Up 104.9% in July

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,483. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

