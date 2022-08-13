Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $85,330,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

