ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.35. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 646 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.