Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,554,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teleflex Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

NYSE TFX opened at $256.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $235.01 and a one year high of $405.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

