Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.9 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.