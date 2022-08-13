Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 41,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $13.00 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

