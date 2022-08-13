Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.48 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

