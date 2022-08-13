Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $158.22.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

