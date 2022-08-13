Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $301.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

