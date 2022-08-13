Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 3,386 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,778,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $20,748,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NYSE WRBY opened at $17.22 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.