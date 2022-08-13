Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alpine Acquisition by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Acquisition Price Performance

REVE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Alpine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Alpine Acquisition Company Profile

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

