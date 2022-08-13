Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 343,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.