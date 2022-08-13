Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $152.32 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

