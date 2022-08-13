Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $57,546.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,193. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $180,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

