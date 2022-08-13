Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

