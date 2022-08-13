Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.