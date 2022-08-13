Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Hits $0.35

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $346,972.37 and $43,481.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038724 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
