Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

