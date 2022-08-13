Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $109.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,172 shares of company stock worth $394,943 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.