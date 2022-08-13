Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $109.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,172 shares of company stock worth $394,943 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

