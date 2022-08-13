All Sports (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $1.16 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063609 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

