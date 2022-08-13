Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 500,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $7,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,849,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,444,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

