Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 6,820 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

