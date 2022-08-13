Akroma Hits One Day Volume of $84.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 371.7% higher against the dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $42,087.80 and $84.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.22 or 0.08014034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00177242 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

