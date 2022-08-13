Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
