Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

