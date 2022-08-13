Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Airgain Stock Up 4.0 %

Airgain stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 32,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $86.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In other Airgain news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

