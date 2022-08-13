Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 234.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $124.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

