Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target Cut to €1.85 by Analysts at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.56.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.5641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

