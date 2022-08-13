Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 599,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $79.98.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

