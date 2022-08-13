Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by $0.99, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 882.08% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.00) earnings per share.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 6,063,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,875. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) by 281.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 16.94% of Agile Therapeutics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

