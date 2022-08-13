Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by $0.99, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 882.08% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.00) earnings per share.
Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 11.9 %
NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 6,063,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,875. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
