AGA Token Price Down 70.7% Over Last 7 Days (AGA)

AGA Token (AGA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. AGA Token has a total market capitalization of $857,989.02 and approximately $477.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 70.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn.

AGA Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGA Token directly using US dollars.

