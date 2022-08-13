Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.58.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Up 6.7 %

AFN opened at C$39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.68. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$44.24. The company has a market cap of C$745.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.7900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.