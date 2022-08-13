AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Up 87.6% in July

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the July 15th total of 426,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AerSale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASLE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.33. 125,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.50. AerSale has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerSale will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

AerSale Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AerSale by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AerSale by 34.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.