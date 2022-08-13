AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 979,900 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AeroClean Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of AeroClean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AERC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,582. AeroClean Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroClean Technologies ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark cut AeroClean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

Featured Stories

