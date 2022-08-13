AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AerCap by 109.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AerCap by 237,968.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AerCap

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

