AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AerCap by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AerCap by 237,968.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AerCap

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

