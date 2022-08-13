Aequim Alternative Investments LP Makes New $8.56 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. 5,822,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,424. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.