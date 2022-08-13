Aequim Alternative Investments LP Increases Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ GCMGW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 20,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

