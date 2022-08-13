Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $236.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

