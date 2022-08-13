Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,441,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $261.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.36 and its 200-day moving average is $251.03.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

