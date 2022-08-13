Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,155,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,663,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $194.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.