Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

NYSE AEM opened at $46.26 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

