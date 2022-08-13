Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 730,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average is $190.08.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.