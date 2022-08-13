Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Up 58.0% in July

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Advanced Human Imaging Price Performance

Shares of AHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 56,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,790. Advanced Human Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Human Imaging

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

