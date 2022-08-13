Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

