Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.5 %

ATGE stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 313.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

