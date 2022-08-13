Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

